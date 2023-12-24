The sports category has moved to a new website.

Police confirm shooting of Nollywood actor Ijaduade by trigger-happy officer

Nurudeen Shotayo

Azeez Ijaduade was shot by an errant police officer during an end-of-the-year party in Ogun State.

Ijaduade, the son of a veteran Nollywood actor, Waheed Ijaduade, was reportedly shot by an errant police officer in the Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The news was broken by the actor's colleague, Abiodun Adebanjo, via a post on his Instagram Story in the early hours of Sunday, December 24, 2023.

With the handle @iamabiodunadebanjo, Adebanjo wrote, “Please, we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by a Nigeria Police personnel.

“He is presently at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

“Anybody with the contacts of the Police IG or Commissioner should reach out.”

Confirming the incident, the Command’s Spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said in a statement that Ijaduade “was hit by an ammunition shell after a mobile officer shot into the air during an end-of-year party.

She added that the officer responsible for the shooting has been identified, and the command has begun an investigation into the incident.

We received a report of a shooting incident on the 23rd of December 2023 at about 11:24hrs from one Fakoya Adewale, Napoli Hotel manager In Iperu where he reported to the Divisional Police Officer that during Bramaj Company end of year party in the hotel a mobile policeman attached to the Chinese expatriate expended a shot into the air and unfortunately the ammunition shell hit one Azeez Ijaduade – an actor – on the neck.

“Commander Mopol 16 has contacted the actor and also visited him in the hospital where he will be discharged soon. The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill.

“The Mobile Policeman has been identified and investigation into the shooting incident has commenced by the Command. Members of the public will be updated accordingly,Odutola said.

