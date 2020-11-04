The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers have busted a crime ring operating near Nairobi central business district.

According to a statement from the DCI, the operatives have been hiding out around Kosovo Bridge in Starehe constituency.

Two suspects were arrested during the Tuesday raid which saw eight drug dens destroyed.

"Blood stained knives, Cannabis Sativa, rounds of ammunition, pangas among other crude weapons have this evening been recovered by DCI detectives from drug dens within Kosovo bridge in Starehe Sub County.

"Two suspected drug dealers have also been arrested in an operation where eight drug dens were destroyed. The two are in lawful custody and will be arraigned tomorrow. Search for other escaped suspects is ongoing," the DCI statement read.