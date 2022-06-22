Police discover 22 guns 565 bullets in Kilimani apartment which was being auctioned

The tenant owed Sh4.9 million in rent the and owner had been granted a court order to recover the money by seeking the services of an auctioneer.

As the officers were helping the enforcement of the court order, they were surprised to discover 22 guns and 565 bullets inside the apartment.

The guns which included escort magnum shotguns, one Benelli shotgun, five Quatro shotguns, one Savage shotgun, and six Walter pistols were found in one of the rooms inside the house.

According to police, they also found 25 handgun holsters, dozens of magazine carriers, 30 slings, and 10 sniper lights.

The officers also found an arms dealer’s registration certificate which had expired in December 2018.

“It seems he was a firearms dealer but it was dangerous for him to leave this issue to reach this stage with such weapons therein yet all indications are the license had expired,” said Kilimani DCI boss Stephen Tanki.

The case has now been taken over by the Anti-Terror Police Unit.

The suspect was quoted saying that he did not realise that his license had expired.

In Kenya, civilians can legally acquire guns for personal protection while others have taken up gun shooting as a sport.

Owning a gun in Kenya is considerably expensive for an ordinary Kenyan. It will cost you between shillings 100, 000 and 350, 000 shillings when purchased legally.

Certain firearms are only available to security officers such as Ak-47s, G3s and MP5s.

The guns can be bought in a select number of stores that have been vetted and licensed by the government, however, the Ministry of Interior has been cracking down on firearm holders in Kenya to stem the rise in crime.