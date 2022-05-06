RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police discover another gun at Sankok's home as more details emerge

Denis Mwangi

Inconsistent testimonies and discovery of another gun could derail investigations into the death of MP David Sankok's son

Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)
Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)

The probe into the death of Nominated MP David Sankok’s son Memusi is set to start afresh following new discoveries and inconsistencies.

Postmortem results from Longisa District Hospital show that Memusi died of bullet injuries after shooting himself in his parents' bedroom.

Authorities have now discovered that apart from the pistol that was confiscated from the MP for ballistic examination, Sankok also owned a shotgun.

Nominated MP David Sankok's home in Narok, Kajiado County
Nominated MP David Sankok's home in Narok, Kajiado County Pulse Live Kenya

Initial reports claimed that the teenager had shot himself using his father’s pistol over an argument about returning to school.

Investigators are now trying to determine which exact firearm caused the death of the Kericho High School student after the officers who responded to the alarm failed to recover any spent cartridges at the scene.

Unlike other rifles, a shotgun releases pellets. No bullet or cartridge was found,” Narok County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba told the media.

It is not clear whether the scene of the incident was tampered with or cleaned. At the time of his death, Memusi is reported to have been alone in the house.

According to the deceased’s sister, none of the family members heard a gunshot from where they were; Osim Country Lodge which is close by.

However, one of the local bar operators claimed to have heard a loud bang coming from the direction of the MP’s home.

Friends and relatives condole with the family of Nominated MP David Sankok
Friends and relatives condole with the family of Nominated MP David Sankok Pulse Live Kenya

Homicide detectives have now been roped into the investigations.

Following contradictions in the family's first testimony, officers paid another visit to the MP's residence in Narok last evening to record another statement.

So far at least 10 people have given statements. According to the family, Memusi’s younger brother was the first to discover the body and told his elder sister Rosemary who reported it to their mother.

My little brother and I went to pick fruits at Osim hotel and also bought some ice cream on our way back. I also bought for him (Memusi) ice cream,” she recalled.

When we came back, I gave the ice cream to my small brother to take to him because I was packing to go back to school. When my brother went to the room, he found his body and came back to tell me to follow him and see for myself,” Rosemary recalled.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

