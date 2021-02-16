Police in Molo were forced to use teargas to disperse rowdy protestors in Keringet Centre, in Molo, on Tuesday morning.

The demonstrators who had paralyzed transport along the Keringet-Olenguruone road were protesting the arrest of a murder suspect.

The suspect is alleged to have killed another man.

In the videos seen by Pulse Live, the angry protestors barricaded the road with stones, and some are heard saying that they have been suffering without peace.

The police however, moved in swiftly and dispersed the angry demonstrators.