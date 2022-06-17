RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Detectives flush out fugitive after hiding in Kenya for 4 years

Denis Mwangi

The Kenyan fugitive is wanted in the UK

DCI Headquarters, Nairobi
DCI Headquarters, Nairobi

Police officers have arrested a Kenyan fugitive who is wanted in the United Kingdom for charges of assaulting minors.

Anthony Kamau, alias Anthony Kinuthe was arrested on Friday by detectives based at the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Kinuthe fled the UK in 2019 after he was granted bail.

The suspect is reported to have targeted underage girls for 11 years from 2005 and is facing five counts at the Chelmsford Crown Court of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

DCI has been recognised internationally over its efforts to stem the assault of minors.

In May 2022, Lawrence Okoth, who is attached to the DCI’s Anti Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit received the Everyday Hero Award from the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

He is a certified digital forensic investigator whose outstanding performance in handling matters affecting children and safeguarding their rights stood out across the world.

Okoth was praised for his role in the protection of vulnerable and exploited children in Kenya.

In the last three years, Okoth utilized his skills to nail suspects involved in exploiting children in the country.

In his acceptance remarks, the detective who could barely hold his tears of joy wowed the guests further as he recounted incidents of how he had rescued minors from exploitation and helped them regain back their lives and dignity.

Okoth acknowledged the immense support that he had received from the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children in terms of training.

In one outstanding case, the detective who is a Computer Science graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology, arrested a 71-year-old paedophile after he shared disturbing tapes online, depicting child sexual abuse.

This led to a manhunt for the elderly man who is a telecommunications pensioner from Germany and who had sexually abused two boys aged 11 and 13 in Ukunda, Kwale county before he fled to Nyalenda in Kisumu.

While in Kisumu, the pensioner who received his monthly cheque from his previous employer in Germany, continued luring young boys aged between 11-13 into his trap, before defiling them until he was arrested on May 2020 in Nairobi, as he tried to escape.

After conducting a thorough background check on the paedophile, the detectives managed to obtain his past criminal records, opening a fresh can of worms into the life of the suspect who had spent 5 years in various jails in South Korea on drug-related charges.

Upon his release from prison in South Korea, in 2018, the suspect moved to the Kenyan South coast, where he set up base Ukunda and began preying on young boys.

Since his arrest in 2020, the jailbird has been on remand at the Industrial Area Prison as his trial continues in court.

