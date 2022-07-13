RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

False bomb alert causes tension in heart of Nairobi CBD

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The suspected explosive device was found next to Ebony House

Police officers from Central police station were first to arrive at the scene. Photo By Hillary Kimuyu | Nation Media Group
Police officers from Central police station were first to arrive at the scene. Photo By Hillary Kimuyu | Nation Media Group

Citizens along Taita Taveta lane in Nairobi were on Wednesday forced to evacuate after a suspected bomb was located next to Ebony House.

Recommended articles

Bomb disposal teams were called by the frightened onlookers to carry out a controlled explosion after a suspicious package was found.

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) responded to the scene and inspected the 'suspicious object' but later determined it was not an explosive device.

More to follow

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

No need for photos of running mates on ballot papers - IEBC claims

No need for photos of running mates on ballot papers - IEBC claims

Mother pleads with court to keep her son in prison as he awaits trial

Mother pleads with court to keep her son in prison as he awaits trial

False bomb alert causes tension in heart of Nairobi CBD

False bomb alert causes tension in heart of Nairobi CBD

MPs payback Sh460 million received irregularly

MPs payback Sh460 million received irregularly

Kenyatta University students to protest if VC is not reinstated

Kenyatta University students to protest if VC is not reinstated

How Kinoti idea saved DCI Sh150 million

How Kinoti idea saved DCI Sh150 million

Karua will jail you - Uhuru warns rogue politicians

Karua will jail you - Uhuru warns rogue politicians

I removed Wamalwa from the streets - DP Ruto claims

I removed Wamalwa from the streets - DP Ruto claims

Oguna addresses accusation made on national TV by city professor

Oguna addresses accusation made on national TV by city professor

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Uhuru's Sh100M gift to Eliud Kipchoge finally ready

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Eliud Kipchoge at a State House cocktail party in Nairobi on September 8, 2021

Uhuru appoints new KNEC chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenyatta University VC sacked days after squabble with Uhuru

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina sacked

Only survivor in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident reveals last moments before tragedy

Costly blunder that left 18 dead in Friday accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway