False bomb alert causes tension in heart of Nairobi CBD

Citizens along Taita Taveta lane in Nairobi were on Wednesday forced to evacuate after a suspected bomb was located next to Ebony House.
Bomb disposal teams were called by the frightened onlookers to carry out a controlled explosion after a suspicious package was found.
Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) responded to the scene and inspected the 'suspicious object' but later determined it was not an explosive device.
