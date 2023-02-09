ADVERTISEMENT
Police IG speaks after Matiangi's house raid

Denis Mwangi

Reports that the home of ex-CS Fred Matiang'i was raided have taken a new twist after IG Koome addressed the matter

Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'
Collage of Police IG Japheth Koome and former Interior CS Fred Matiang'

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome has addressed reports that police officers raided the home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the press on Thursday, IG Koome said the National Police Service was not involved in the late night siege.

"I wish to clarify that no police officers under the NPS was sent to former CS Matiang’i residence at all," he said.

This is an unexpected turn after news broke that the former Interior CS was holed up in his house after officers surrounded his house.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome speaking during a past media briefing
Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome speaking during a past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

Preliminary Reports by Nation said the raid was conducted by detectives attached to the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission.

However, EACC CEO Twlib Mbarak also refuted that the institution was involved.

According to Danstan Omari who is representing Matiang’i, officers arrived at the residence without stating the reason for their visit.

Sources aware of the situation have told the press that the officers left after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga lawyers intervened.

We think they had intentions to search the house, but they seem to have retreated when the lawyers and other people arrived,” a source at the scene told Nation.

Lawyer Danstan Omari has also divulged that they have gone to court seeking to the arrest of the former CS.

Speaking to the media after arriving at the scene on Wedensday night, Odinga expressed his surprise that the officers had chosen to confront Matiang'i at night.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga at the home of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i in Karen on Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga at the home of former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i in Karen on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

He urged the detectives to follow the law, accusing President William Ruto's administration of witchhunt.

"They want to use the power of the police to terrorise this country. It won't be accepted and we will not allow it to happen to Matiang'i or anybody else.

"We are here, will stand with Matiang’i and anybody else to ensure that the law of this country is respected," he said.

Azimio la Umoja principal Martha Karua took to Twitter to criticise that Kenya was returning to the ‘dark days’.

"Raiding Matiangi’s house gangster style meant to spread a cloud of terror on all persons out of favour with the UDA regime,” she stated.

She added that Constitution of Kenya is not suspended and cannot be wished away.

