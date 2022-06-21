Police investigate controversy surrounding influencer's death

The four who have since been identified as Elijah Omeke, Frank Obegi, Fred Obare and Mose Nyachae and whose bodies currently lie at the City Mortuary in Nairobi.

Lari police commander Adamson Furaha said the bodies were deeply mutilated and had began being eaten by wild animals.

“One of them had been partly been eaten by wild animals. Their private parts had been amputated and it seems they died through strangulation. They had no identification documents and were naked," he stated.

Furaha said the four could have been killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the area adding that the security officers were on the hunt for the killers.

The bodies of the four had deep cuts around their neck and had their private parts chopped.

One of the victims Frank Obegi was a popular blogger and Twitter influencer whose silence on the platform raised questions among his family.

His brother Leyton said he had confirmed that his brother had been silent which was unlike him.

"He has been missing since Tuesday. That was when he was last seen online and that was when I received the last communication from him. It was upon the learning of his death that I realised that he had been inactive on social media. He was very active on social media, but his accounts have since been deleted," he said.

Obegi’s social media accounts had also been deleted by the people not known. Preliminary findings indicate that the four were lure the four into their killers in a case which is yet to be established.