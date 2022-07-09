RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mistake that caused tragic accident along Nairobi - Mombasa highway

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

18 people were killed and 2 others injured after a matatu crashed with a truck in Mwembeni area along the Nairobi Mombasa Highway

The National Police Service has issued a statement regarding the tragic accident that killed 18 people and injured 2 others in Mwembeni area along the Nairobi - Mombasa Highway on Friday.

According to police officers who visited the scene of the accident where a matatu collided with a truck, the PSV driver was at fault.

The preliminary incident report indicates that this tragedy and the senseless loss of lives could have been avoided if the matatu driver had maintained lane discipline.

All evidence points to the fact that the driver was overtaking on a continuous yellow line at the time of the crash,” the statement from the NPS read.

The authorities have urged motorists to remain vigilant while on the road to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

NPS added that officers would continue enforcing the Traffic Act in a bid to ensure compliance with the requirements of the law.

This tragedy is a reminder of the need for utmost care by all road users. Road safety is a shared responsibility and everyone must make efforts towards safeguarding their own lives and that of others,” the police said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

