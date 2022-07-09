Mistake that caused tragic accident along Nairobi - Mombasa highway

According to police officers who visited the scene of the accident where a matatu collided with a truck, the PSV driver was at fault.

“The preliminary incident report indicates that this tragedy and the senseless loss of lives could have been avoided if the matatu driver had maintained lane discipline.

Pulse Live Kenya

“All evidence points to the fact that the driver was overtaking on a continuous yellow line at the time of the crash,” the statement from the NPS read.

The authorities have urged motorists to remain vigilant while on the road to avoid such unfortunate incidents.

NPS added that officers would continue enforcing the Traffic Act in a bid to ensure compliance with the requirements of the law.