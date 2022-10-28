RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police launch crackdown on cars with the following modifications [List]

Denis Mwangi

Police officers have been ordered to impound private vehicles, PSVs, motorcycles as well as heavy commercial vehicles and trucks that have unlawful modifications

(FILE) Traffic officer on duty
(FILE) Traffic officer on duty

The National Police Service has announced a crackdown on motorists who have made unlawful modifications to their vehicles.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said in a statement on Friday, October 28, that some of the car modifications posed a danger to other road users.

Traffic police officers at work
Traffic police officers at work Pulse Live Kenya

He warned that motorists risk having their cars impounded for violating the traffic rules.

The crackdown is targeting private vehicles, public service vehicles, tuktuks, motorcycles as well as heavy commercial vehicles and trucks.

All traffic enforcement officers across the country have been directed to impound and charge motor vehicle/motorcycle owners in accordance with relevant provisions of the law,” the statement said.

The list below shows a list of unlawful modifications noted by the police.

  1. Unlawfully equipped Lamps
  2. Modified illuminating lights
  3. Red lights
  4. Opaque rear lights
  5. Flashing lights
  6. Flickering lights
  7. LED illuminating bars
  8. Unauthorized sirens
  9. Unauthorized red and blue lights
A police officer on a motorcycle
A police officer on a motorcycle Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, PSV, tour and commercial vehicles owners have been advised to ensure their

vehicles have valid licences including:

1. Road Service Licence

2. Tour Service Licence

3. Motor Vehicle Inspection Sticker

4. PSV badge for the driver and conductor

Denis Mwangi

