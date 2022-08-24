RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high speed chase

Denis Mwangi

The high speed car chase that started along Mombasa Road ended outside the school where the two students attend.

The news desk has received reports of a car chase that occurred along Mombasa road on Wednesday morning involving a 9-year-old driver and traffic police officers.

The minor, who was dressed in school uniform is said to have been driving his father’s car and caught the attention of traffic police officers.

When the officers signalled for the under age driver to stop, he instead accelerated the Toyota Passo towards Athi River.

Also in the car with the young boy was his 40-year-old father and 7-year-old sister.

According to Athi River Base Commander Agnes Makau, the police were able to intercept the car just before entering the school where the two students attend.

"Our officers managed to corner the boy, who was driving at high speed, before he went past the school gate. He was driving dangerously and he had not fastened the safety belt," the police boss told the media.

The father was identified to be a local contractor but was arrested along side his children following the incident.

The students were later taken to school in a police vehicle.

The man told the police that his son had been driving for the last 2 years and likes high speeds.

"I taught him how to drive. I had hired a car from a friend to run some errands today. I know it's dangerous but it happened," he said.

However, the Athi River Police boss advised parents against letting their minor children operate cars since it puts other drivers in danger and is against the law.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

