9-year-old boy driving sister to school takes police on high-speed chase

The minor, who was dressed in school uniform is said to have been driving his father’s car and caught the attention of traffic police officers.

When the officers signalled for the under age driver to stop, he instead accelerated the Toyota Passo towards Athi River.

Also in the car with the young boy was his 40-year-old father and 7-year-old sister.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Athi River Base Commander Agnes Makau, the police were able to intercept the car just before entering the school where the two students attend.

"Our officers managed to corner the boy, who was driving at high speed, before he went past the school gate. He was driving dangerously and he had not fastened the safety belt," the police boss told the media.

The father was identified to be a local contractor but was arrested along side his children following the incident.

The students were later taken to school in a police vehicle.

The man told the police that his son had been driving for the last 2 years and likes high speeds.

"I taught him how to drive. I had hired a car from a friend to run some errands today. I know it's dangerous but it happened," he said.