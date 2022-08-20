Detectives launch manhunt for woman last seen with murdered IEBC official

The woman in question is believed to be among the last people to interact with Musyoka before he went missing, only for his lifeless body to be found in Oloitoktok days later.

Sleuths working on the matter have confirmed that the CCTV footage which documented Musyoka’s interaction with the mysterious woman is in their possession.

Citizen TV reports that Musyoka was captured on a CCTV footage outside an entertainment joint near his work place engaging an unidentified lady in a conversation minutes before he went missing.

Pulse Live Kenya

A second CCTV footage taken at the East African School of Aviation which was the tallying centre for Embakasi East where Musyoka was stationed shows the murdered returning officer speaking to a boda boda rider with a pillion passenger on the day that he went missing.

Musyoka’s colleague from the IEBC divulged that he spoke to Musyoka on the night of his disappearance in which the murdered IEBC staff confided in him that some original Form 34As were missing.

"The only challenge he said he faced was that original copies of the form 34A had been stolen from one of his colleagues. I don't think that such a problem would have made him leave the tallying centre," the IEBC staff stated.

Detectives, family and colleagues have pieced together Musyoka’s last minutes before he went missing on Thursday, August 11 at 9:45 AM.

Musyoka is reported to have left the East African School of Aviation premises shortly after arriving for work, declining to be escorted by his bodyguard.

Investigations have established that he called someone on WhatsApp before his phone went off at Mihang’o area of Nairobi.

His last physical and digital footprints were traced from his home to the East African School of Aviation where he was stationed, then to Church Road, and eventually to Oloitoktok where his lifeless body was found.