Police officer behind famous phrase “Sema Kimeumana” passes on

Reuben Musyoki Kimani, the police officer behind the viral phrase “Sema Kimeumana” has passed on.

A public death announcement seen by Pulse Live, indicates that the cop passed away on January 7th 2021, with his burial slated for January 16th, 2021.

The deceased cop was a father to 7 children and he has left behind 9 grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Masii Location, Mwala Sub-county, Machakos County.

Kinyanjui became an internet sensation, after his video wishing his colleagues a successful day at work went viral.

Despite the public announcement of his death, Kinyanjui’s family did not disclose the cause of his untimely demise.

