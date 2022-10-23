Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

One other officer was left with injuries during the Sunday, October 23 incident.

The officer identified as Lawrence Kumber is reported to have attacked and disarmed a colleague and used the gun to shoot his colleagues.

A police report on the incident reads in part that "PC Lawrence picked a huge stone and hit PC Orero on the forehead handpicked his rifle before rushing to the armoury where other officers were picking arms for the day's duty."

"He shot at the in-charge lines, killing him instantly and also shot at PC Matete dead," read the statement under OB Number 09/23/10/2023.

A third officer who was left with gunshot wound in his left arm is lucky to have survived the incident.

PC Kumber is then reported to have retreated back to his house where he turned the gun on himself.

"PC Kumber then went back to his house where he locked the door from inside and shot himself on the chin," added the statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

Moyale County Commissioner Paul Rotich confirmed the incident, noting that investigations have been launched to establish the motive of the attack.