RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

Charles Ouma

The officer locked himself in his house and committed suicide after spraying bullets on his colleagues

Crime scene
Crime scene

A police officer attached to Moyale Police Station, Marsabit county went berserk, spraying bullets on his colleagues, killing two on the spot before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.

Read Also

One other officer was left with injuries during the Sunday, October 23 incident.

The officer identified as Lawrence Kumber is reported to have attacked and disarmed a colleague and used the gun to shoot his colleagues.

A police report on the incident reads in part that "PC Lawrence picked a huge stone and hit PC Orero on the forehead handpicked his rifle before rushing to the armoury where other officers were picking arms for the day's duty."

"He shot at the in-charge lines, killing him instantly and also shot at PC Matete dead," read the statement under OB Number 09/23/10/2023.

A third officer who was left with gunshot wound in his left arm is lucky to have survived the incident.

PC Kumber is then reported to have retreated back to his house where he turned the gun on himself.

"PC Kumber then went back to his house where he locked the door from inside and shot himself on the chin," added the statement.

File image of police officers on patrol
File image of police officers on patrol Pulse Live Kenya

Moyale County Commissioner Paul Rotich confirmed the incident, noting that investigations have been launched to establish the motive of the attack.

The incident comes at a time when concerns have been raised on the welfare of the police, including their mental health in the wake of a rising number of murders and suicide committed by the law-enforcers.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

Police officer commits suicide after opening fire on colleagues, killing 2

Kenyan nurse killed at work by patient in the US

Kenyan nurse killed at work by patient in the US

New twist as 4 DCI officers arrested over missing Ruto poll experts speak

New twist as 4 DCI officers arrested over missing Ruto poll experts speak

Armed and rowdy police officer terrifies customers in banking hall

Armed and rowdy police officer terrifies customers in banking hall

Miguna Miguna’s appeal to Kenyans after making his phone number public

Miguna Miguna’s appeal to Kenyans after making his phone number public

4 officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of the DCI arrested

4 officers from the disbanded Special Service Unit of the DCI arrested

Disbanded DCI squad killed 2 foreign experts in Ruto election team - Dennis Itumbi

Disbanded DCI squad killed 2 foreign experts in Ruto election team - Dennis Itumbi

Video of Uhuru enjoying life in retirement lights up social media

Video of Uhuru enjoying life in retirement lights up social media

My 2 conditions for accepting government appointment from Ruto - Miguna Miguna

My 2 conditions for accepting government appointment from Ruto - Miguna Miguna

Trending

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma

CS Monica Juma issues directions on celebrating Diwali

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

Gladys Chania's troubled marriage to dead husband and his last conversation

President Uhuru Kenyatta was conferred the 'Order of Freedom of Barbados' award

What it takes to be honoured during Mashujaa Day Celebrations