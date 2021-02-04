Police Constable Paul Kipkoech Rotich has been jailed for 40 years, after the Gatundu Court found him guilty of defiling a minor.

Kipkoech is said to have committed the offense at Gatundu Police Station in Kiambu County.

According to the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) who investigated the incident, the 15-year-old girl had been handed over to the police by her mother the night before she was defiled because she needed care and protection.

Principal Magistrate H.M. Ng’ang’a found the former Constable of police guilty for contravening the Sexual Offences Act in a ruling made at the Gatundu Law Courts on February 2, 2021.

“I find that the prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offence he is charged with,” said the Principal Magistrate.

Paul Kipkoech Rotich defiled the minor on January 13, 2018.