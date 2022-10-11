Police officers stationed at Equity Bank Nairobi West branch foiled a robbery attempt on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Police respond swiftly to bank robbery attempt in Nairobi West [Videos]
CCTV footage captured the attacker engaging in a fight with a police officer inside the banking hall.
Reports reaching the news desk indicated that the attacker injured a guard and several customers after forcing entry into the bank.
Police said the attacker had attempted to grab cash brought in by G4S personnel.
According to CCTV footage, the attacker was seen engaging in a fight with a police officer inside the banking hall.
The officers attached to the took control of the situation and shot the attacker.
Videos of the incident surfaced online showing security officials walking the guard to an awaiting vehicle.
Many Kenyans gathered at the scene forcing the police to cordon off the area.
The bank was temporarily closed and the access road shut down to allow investigations.
No money was stolen in the attack.
More to follow...
