Police order arrest of supervisor who was caught in video assaulting a junior

In the video which is viral, the heavily built man is seen stamping the employee on the floor as he rains kicks and blows on him mercilessly asking him what he went to do in Oyugis.

"What did you go to do in Oyugis," asked the senior staff as he continued with the beating.

Not even the interventions of other colleagues could stop the man from assaulting the staffer.

Nyamira County Commissioner Michael Lesimam said the county Directorate of Criminal Investigation Officers (DCIO) have already got wind of the matter and began investigations.

"Our DCI officers are already investigating the incident. We will soon have the culprits arrested," said Mr Lesimam.

The company through a statement said the incident was a bad moment which they will use to shine and make the brand stronger.

"I know many would have wished to take the brand publicly for the negative reason, It is a shake-up and we should all seize such a moment to shine and make our brand stronger beyond the Imagination of the competitors,” Kennedy Muthama a team leader in the company said.

"Remember competitors are more than happy when they get a loophole to mess up with your brand name. Let us all stand strong and show our mighty. let's push for more and retain our position as winners in the marketplace," Muthama's statement continued.

He further said that the company was going to delve into the matter and create more channels for dialogue,