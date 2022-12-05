RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police probe murder of Recce Squad officer in Nakuru

Denis Mwangi

Police in Nakuru County are investigating the death of an officer from the General Service Unit Recce Squad that occurred over the weekend.

GSU recce team during a past operation
GSU recce team during a past operation

The security officer identified as Harrison Onywoki Onuonga was attacked by thugs wielding crude weapons on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Recommended articles

According to police reports, the GSU officer was in the company of his two brothers when a gang of five men armed with rungus and machetes attacked them on their way home in Nakuru West.

The brothers, who were coming from a meeting when the attack happened, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Nakuru Level 5 hospital.

GSU recce team during a past operation
GSU recce team during a past operation ece-auto-gen

Unfortunately, the said officer later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Investigations into the incident are underway.

"When these thugs kill the officers, it is the families of these officers that suffer the most because these officers are daughters, sons, and breadwinners in their families," Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said.

After about three months of declining criminal activities in Nakuru, the crime rates have skyrocketed in the last two months.

Mwanzo stated during a security meeting in Manyani, Nakuru Town West, on November 10, that there is a need for a radical approach in the fight against crime in Nakuru.

Nakuru Police Commander Peter Mwanzo
Nakuru Police Commander Peter Mwanzo Pulse Live Kenya

What is the driving force of these criminals, even after overpowering their victims and stealing from them, why should they kill you, this is destructive, malicious and completely inhumane.

In as much as we are talking about human rights in terms of management of crime, but is there any human dignity to these criminals even when they’re attacking innocent public and how do you expect the police to behave going forward?” Mwanzo said.

The meeting was attended by residents and security heads from all the Nakuru sub-counties.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police probe murder of Recce Squad officer in Nakuru

Police probe murder of Recce Squad officer in Nakuru

Ruto's instructions to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki ahead of Raila’s protests

Ruto's instructions to Interior CS Kithure Kindiki ahead of Raila’s protests

Youthful MP speaks on nearly losing his life during foreign trip this week

Youthful MP speaks on nearly losing his life during foreign trip this week

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided

Atwoli reveals what he told Raila before meeting Ruto at State House

Atwoli reveals what he told Raila before meeting Ruto at State House

Biography: Kenya's youngest Interior PS Dr Raymond Ojwang' Omollo

Biography: Kenya's youngest Interior PS Dr Raymond Ojwang' Omollo

Ruto’s daily routine and strategies to avoid fallout in Kenya Kwanza

Ruto’s daily routine and strategies to avoid fallout in Kenya Kwanza

Prince William awards Sh150M to 29-year-old Charlot Magayi

Prince William awards Sh150M to 29-year-old Charlot Magayi

Ruto responds to Raila’s calls for protests with warning to Kenyans

Ruto responds to Raila’s calls for protests with warning to Kenyans

Trending

President William Ruto interacting with entrepreneurs during the launch of Hustler Fund in Nairobi on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

How to apply for Hustler Fund loan via mobile app, USSD

The wreckage of a bus belonging to Ruiri Girl's High School that was involved in accident along Meru-Nairobi highway while ferrying members of Thau Methodist Church to a wedding in Karen, Nairobi on December 3, 2022.

4 dead, scores rushed to hospital in grisly Saturday dawn accident

Lawyer Danstan Omari

At 40 years, I began studying law - Interesting story of Danstan Omari

A collage image of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

Ruto’s online exchange with Raila at night leaves Kenyans divided