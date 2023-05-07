Police raid at my church today led to Ksh.20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, the cleric explained that police forced their way into the church and made it impossible for worshipers to congregate, with the pastor losing 20 million.

Heavy police presence was witnessed at the pastor’s church located in Mavueni with roads leading to the facility barricaded.

"It is regretted that on the Sunday of 7th May 2023 your officers forcefully entered into our client’s church while other of your officers barricaded the entrance leading to the church effectively making it impossible for worshippers and believers to congregate for their Sunday service," reads part of the letter addressed to IG Koome reads. Kshs.2 million was lost in expected accommodation charges for part of the congregation that was to be accommodated at the hotel located within the premises.

Pastor Ezekiel incurred another loss of Ksh.500,000 in terms of wasted food that had been prepared for the guests and congregation.

Loss of offering and tithe that was to be collected today as well as loss caused to the church’s image and reputation was valued at Kshs.17 million.

The lawyer claims that at least 2500 workers employed at the various ongoing and concluded projects were unable to attend work today after police barricaded roads leading to the pastor’s expansive premises.

Pastor Ezekiel maintains that consequently, this will see projects delay.

"As such, the school opening date for the Kilifi International School and the Kilifi University will more than likely be affected adversely to the detriment of the best interest of the children," Omari said.

"It is for the above-mentioned inconveniences and brazen constitutional breaches by officers acting on your instructions that you are warned of legal action being taken against you in person and other higher ranking police officers who have resolved to acting with impunity and in abuse of your constitutional mandate," added the letter.

The pastor’s legal team comprised of lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta lamented that today’s actions by the police was against the constitution, noting that there was no court order preventing Ezekiel from holding the church service and they would be seeking redress for the same.

Daily Nation quoted Omari stating: "The compound hosts different businesses so it was illegal to barricade the gate. We have asked police to let worshippers in. They had no option but to let them in".

