The police have revealed the circumstances under which Barack Oduor, a bodyguard attached to Ida Odinga was shot dead on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Riat, Kisumu County.
Police report reveals 7 fresh details on Ida Odinga's bodyguard's death
The police report says the suspect is a known person
The police report filed at Obunga Police Station revealed that Oduor was shot while in the company of a woman after a dispute ensued between him and a club manager in Kisumu.
The names of the suspected shooter and the woman have been ommitted in this report for legal reasons.
How dispute led to Barack Oduor's shooting
- The slain bodyguard was heading home after a night out in Dondez Bar and Restaurant, in the company of his friends- a man and a woman.
- Upon reaching the estate where the woman lived, the suspect suddenly appeared at around 3:00 am and a scuffle ensued between the suspect and the trio.
- In the process, the suspect disarmed Barack and fatally shot him twice in the head and leg.
- Oduor’s male friend was shot in the leg and later rushed to Agakhan Hospital Kisumu in stable condition.
- The assailant fled with the firearm of the slain police officer and DCI officers from Kisumu Central launched a man hunt for the known suspect.
- A spent cartridge and bullet head of 9mm were recovered at the scene.
- The police report was filed by the woman who was in the company of Oduor and his other friend.
