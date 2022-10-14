RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police report reveals 7 fresh details on Ida Odinga's bodyguard's death

Denis Mwangi

The police report says the suspect is a known person

Raila Odinga, Ida Odinga and bodyguard Barack Oduor
Raila Odinga, Ida Odinga and bodyguard Barack Oduor

The police have revealed the circumstances under which Barack Oduor, a bodyguard attached to Ida Odinga was shot dead on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Riat, Kisumu County.

Read Also

The police report filed at Obunga Police Station revealed that Oduor was shot while in the company of a woman after a dispute ensued between him and a club manager in Kisumu.

The names of the suspected shooter and the woman have been ommitted in this report for legal reasons.

An undated photo of Barack Onyango Odour
An undated photo of Barack Onyango Odour Pulse Live Kenya
  1. The slain bodyguard was heading home after a night out in Dondez Bar and Restaurant, in the company of his friends- a man and a woman. 
  2. Upon reaching the estate where the woman lived, the suspect suddenly appeared at around 3:00 am and a scuffle ensued between the suspect and the trio. 
  3. In the process, the suspect disarmed Barack and fatally shot him twice in the head and leg. 
  4. Oduor’s male friend was shot in the leg and later rushed to Agakhan Hospital Kisumu in stable condition. 
  5. The assailant fled with the firearm of the slain police officer and DCI officers from Kisumu Central launched a man hunt for the known suspect. 
  6. A spent cartridge and bullet head of 9mm were recovered at the scene. 
  7. The police report was filed by the woman who was in the company of Oduor and his other friend.
An undated photo of Ida Odinga and her bodyguard Barack Onyango
An undated photo of Ida Odinga and her bodyguard Barack Onyango Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

SIM Deactivation: Hope for Kenyans whose cards will be switched off

SIM Deactivation: Hope for Kenyans whose cards will be switched off

Police report reveals 7 fresh details on Ida Odinga's bodyguard's death

Police report reveals 7 fresh details on Ida Odinga's bodyguard's death

Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Ida Odinga's bodyguard shot dead near Raila's home

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Ex-Kiambu Woman Rep candidate recalls husband's last moments

Governor Cheboi nominates late DG's son as his deputy

Governor Cheboi nominates late DG's son as his deputy

What fine? Treasury responds to reports Kenya defaulted on China loan

What fine? Treasury responds to reports Kenya defaulted on China loan

Sonko comes to rescue of woman tortured in Saudi Arabia [Videos]

Sonko comes to rescue of woman tortured in Saudi Arabia [Videos]

DPP on the spot after cases against politicians were withdrawn mysteriously

DPP on the spot after cases against politicians were withdrawn mysteriously

DP Gachagua jets out for 1st international duty [Photos]

DP Gachagua jets out for 1st international duty [Photos]

Trending

Details of the Party on Wheels bus that killled 12 people in Meru accident on Saturday, October 8, 2022

Details of deadly 'Party on Wheels' bus that killed 12 in Meru crash [Photos]

Wreckage of Party on Wheels bus that crashed along the Meru-Nanyuki

Driver's last words seconds before Party on Wheels bus crashed

Citizen TV studio

Citizen TV explains why the TV station went off-air on Sunday morning

Winnie Odinga, the last born daughter to Raila Odinga

Winnie Odinga announces her retirement after nasty outburst on Twitter