Police rescue worker who stole Sh3M from angry mob

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Sh2 million believed to be part of the loot was recovered from the suspect

File image of Kenyan police officers frisking a suspect
File image of Kenyan police officers frisking a suspect

Drama ensued at National Housing Corporation (NHC) estate in Lang'ata after an angry mob stormed the estate in pursuit of a worker who allegedly stole Sh3 million from a contractor in Kibra.

The suspect sneaked into the contractor’s vehicle on Saturday, June 25 and collected the Sh3 million that was meant to pay the workers constructing the Lang'ata-Ngong link road.

A witness spotted him and raised the alarm, resulting in the chase that ended at the NHC estate where he sought refuge from the irate mob and the police.

Police had a difficult time controlling the mob that was baying for the suspect’s blood after the crowd disregarded security guards manning the estate and went after the suspect, pelting stones at him.

During the fracas, several houses and cars were destroyed.

The angry mob barricaded a section of the Southern bypass road, baying for the suspect’s blood and in a bid to block the police from transporting the suspect to safety.

Upon interrogation, investigating officers managed to recover Ksh 2.1 million believed to be part of the loot.

Police further revealed that the suspect may have tracked the contractor all the way from Umoja, carefully calculating when to move in for the loot without knowing that it would be the proverbial 40th day.

NHC Association Secretary Lynda Ceaser decried the security situation in the area, noting that incidences of insecurity have spiked since the construction of the Lang'ata-Ngong road cutting through Kibra began.

Several cases of mugging have been reported with the criminals also targeting motorists and pedestrians using the Southern Bypass.

"In the last two weeks we have had residents attacked at the underpass of the Southern bypass. The hooligans hide behind the construction materials and trucks deployed by the contractor," Ceaser stated.

