Olympic gold medalist Conseslus Kipruto is a wanted man.

Nandi County police department is searching for the renown steeplechase champion after he was accused of eloping with a Form 2 student.

The incident was brought to the authorities by the girl's parents in a report filed at the Mosoriot Police Station.

According to the parents, Kipruto eloped with the girl on Friday last week and they have not been able to make contact with the two since.

Kenyan athlete Conseslus Kipruto during a past training session

Conseslus won the 2016 Olympic gold medal, 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 3,000 steeplechase race.

He also won the World Youth and the 2012 World Junior titles in the same field.