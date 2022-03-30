Police Spokesperson assures Kenyans of security in event-packed April month

In a statement issued by the National Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, the authorities said that security has been enhanced due to the nature of events happening in the month.

“April will be an event-packed month. Besides the ongoing KCSE examinations and heightened political activities experienced in the country, Muslims and Christian faithful are preparing to usher in the Holy month of Ramadhan and Easter Holidays, respectively.

“Preparations are also ongoing to host the African Rally Championship (ARC) to be held in Naivasha later in the month. All these activities compound the demand for enhanced security services,” Shioso noted.

Police officers in the new uniform during the launch of the reforms for National Police Service (NPS) Pulse Live Kenya

The police spokesperson said officers were aware that these high-level activities present opportunities to criminals who may plot to disrupt the events.

“The National Police Service with its partners within the multiagency framework have taken adequate measures to provide security in all public spaces,” he assured.

Shioso explained that arrangements have been made to secure major urban areas including all critical infrastructure and places of interest.

The security agencies have also enhanced their surveillance and intelligence capabilities against suspicious individuals and organized gangs.

“These measures are in line with the mandate of the National Police Service and other security agency partners to safeguard life and property.

“We shall continue to uphold this role with diligence, patriotism and professionalism to protect our motherland and promote peaceful coexistence,” the statement read.

The Africa Rally Championship is expected to take place this weekend at Naivasha.

This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17. Good Friday - the commemoration of Jesus' crucifixion - will be on April 15, and Easter Monday holiday falls on April 18.

According to Aljazeera, the first day of fasting for the holy month of Ramadan is likely to be Saturday, April 2.