Anxiety as parties submit lists of politicians to be nominated as MPs, Senators, MCAs

There are many ways to get to Parliament - a politician who dropped her 2022 candidature stated

Kenyan parliament in session (Twitter)

Anxiety has swept across major political formations amid concerns of betrayal and fallout after all the political formations and parties in the August 2022 elections submitted their lists for parliamentary and county assembly nomination slots to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The exercise was done in secrecy by the leading political players in the August elections who were keen on averting a fallout as only a few slots were available yet those eyeing the same were more.

A number of politicians who lost in party primaries were promised nomination slots by their respective parties.

Among those who confirmed that they were promised a nomination slot is Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru who shelved her Laikipia East parliamentary bid after losing the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to incumbent Laikipia East MP Amin Deddy.

“The most important thing is that I will be in the 13th Parliament. I will be sworn in even before those who are contesting arrive. There are many ways to get to Parliament,” Waruguru in a TV interview on May 20, when she confirmed that the UDA party leader assured her that the party would nominate her to Parliament.

Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru
Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru Pulse Live Kenya

The lists were submitted in compliance with IEBC guidelines which gave all political parties participating in the August 9 elections up to June 25 to submit names of nominees to the National Assembly, The Senate, and county assemblies.

For the National Assembly, each party is required to submit the names of 12 nominees.

Sixteen women nominees, two persons living with disability and two youth nominees are also required for the Senate.

The actual nomination slots for each party will be determined by the seats won in the August elections.

Top party officials Saturday remained tight-lipped on those whose names had been included in the list amid speculation that some outfits had omitted names of popular politicians who they had promised to nominate after losing party primaries.

Nominations have always been a controversial affair with party honchos accused of rewarding their cronies and relatives with the slots.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

