Azimio running mate nominees to be known in just 24 hours

The Coalition's Advisory Panel who set the deadline, reiterated that they will only consider the names of officially registered members of Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party.

"The committee shall only consider candidates who are members of the constituent parties of Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party," said Dr Noah Wekesa, chairman of the Coalition's Advisory Panel.

The deadline comes amidst debate as to whether Raila Odinga's potential running mates should undergo an interview or not. This was after Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka revealed he will not face the seven-member panel mandated to interview nominees.

Kalonzo Musyoka speaks with Raila Odinga during a past event Pulse Live Kenya

“I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to me as a person and will therefore distance myself from it,” the former Vice President told the Standard Newspaper.

Musyoka urged to leave Azimio

The rift between Musyoka and the Advisory Panel led to politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto urging the Ukambani kingpin to quit the coalition claiming that he is not appreciated in the outfit.

"Kalonzo Musyoka has been embarrassed in many circumstances. After being a successful running mate to Raila twice, he is now being asked to go through a vetting panel to be evaluated for the same position and we find that disrespectful and totally unacceptable," said Machakos Town MP, Victor Munyaka.

Eight candidates including Musyoka have expressed to be Odinga’s deputy in the August polls. Others include: