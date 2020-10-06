Renowned economist and political strategist David Ndii has defended his newfound found praise for Deputy President William Ruto despite his past harsh remarks on the DP.

Ndii has come under sharp scrutiny from a section of netizens who raised issue with his recent declaration that he was willing to work with Ruto to defeat the so called "dynasties".

The economist, while working as a NASA strategist has in 2018 swore that he would leave Kenya if Ruto was elected President in 2022.

"I am making plans just in case. I have no intention of living in a country governed by a neurotic megalomaniac," he said at the time.

Questioned on the about turn, Ndii said politics does not work as a romantic relationship adding that there are no permanent friends or enemies.

"Memo to Raila groupies, politics is not romance. Going into politics expecting fidelity is like going to a brothel to look for love," the economist stated.

On the concern of the graft accusations leveled against the DP, Ndii said he had equally worked with people who were accused of corruption during his reign in NASA.

"I was associating with equally corrupt people in NASA. What is different?" he posed.

The former NASA strategist has praised Ruto's hustler movement saying it was long overdue as it will create class-based politics as opposed to the tribe-driven divisions.