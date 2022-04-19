Igathe, is set to vie on a Jubilee Party ticket and will battle it out with Richard Ngatia who has also declared an interest.
Igathe joins Nairobi Governor race with cryptic billboards across Nairobi [Photos]
Corporate titan Polycarp Igathe has joined the race for the Nairobi Governor’s seat.
He made the announcement during an interview with KTN’s Sophia Wanuna on Tuesday evening, April 19.
Igathe is likely to enjoy the favour of the Azimio la Umoja council and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi is set to be his running mate.
A highly placed source aware of the situation confirmed that the former Nairobi deputy governor has been testing the waters with cryptic billboards across the city bearing the words, Nairobi Mwataka Nini?
Igathe resigned from his position as Nairobi Deputy Governor in 2018, citing differences with his boss at the time former Governor Mike Sonko.
