Cause of death for IEBC official still unknown after post-mortem

The post-mortem lasted four-hours long

DCI Forensic Unit accompanied by relatives of slain IEBC official Daniel Musyoka arrive at Loitokitok Sub County hospital mortuary on Wednesday, August 17
DCI Forensic Unit accompanied by relatives of slain IEBC official Daniel Musyoka arrive at Loitokitok Sub County hospital mortuary on Wednesday, August 17

A four-hour long post-mortem exercise failed to reveal what led to the death of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official Daniel Mbolu Musyoka.

Five pathologists led by Dr Dorothy Njeru conducted the post-mortem at the Loitokitok sub-county hospital on August 17, however, they all agreed there was no outright cause of death.

According to Dr Njeru, the people responsible for Musyoka's death were quite careful and meticulous with everything they did. Nevertheless, the pathologists have collected more body samples for further forensic analysis in a government laboratory.

"We can not ascertain the cause of death. No physical injuries point to the cause of death. We have collected samples from the body for further forensic analysis in a government laboratory," said Dr Njeru.

Daniel Mbolu Musyoka
Daniel Mbolu Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

The body of the late has now been moved to the Machakos Montezuma mortuary. The family further revealed that burial plans are currently underway.

"The late Musyoka will be buried at Mithetheni village, Mwala sub-county, Machakos county. We will communicate further details soon," stated Jackson Muimi, the deceased's brother-in-law and family spokesman.

Police officers probing the murder of the Embakasi East Returning Officer revealed they have reason to believe he was murdered between Monday evening and early Tuesday morning this week.

According to Oloitokitok police boss Kipruto Ruto, Musyoka’s body was dumped in a place frequented by wild animals but hadn’t been mauled.

The body was found by a herder who was grazing in the area and alerted the authorities. "He was found with his arms and legs folded with bruises on his arms. This is not the first time this has happened here. We discovered him in the hole," the herder said.

