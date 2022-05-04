RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Postmortem results of MP David Sankok's son released

Denis Mwangi

Postmortem results of MP David Sankok's son released

Nominated MP David Sankok
Nominated MP David Sankok

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have seized the firearm belonging to Nominated MP David Sankok.

This follows the death of Sankok's teenage son Memusi Sankok.

Investigating officers have taken the gun for ballistic test after a postmortem conducted on Tuesday revealed his son died of gunshot injury.

According to the police, 15-year-old Memusi Sankok shot himself using his father's pistol on Monday afternoon.

Friends and relatives condole with the family of Nominated MP David Sankok
Friends and relatives condole with the family of Nominated MP David Sankok

The young Sankok committed the act after taking the pistol from a safe in his father's bathroom in their home in Ewaso Nyiro, Narok county.

He was alleged to have shot himself under the chin and the force of the bullet was said to have penetrated and exited through the right side of the teenager's head.

According to the DCI in Narok, Memusi had an argument about reporting back to school even after being given all the necessary resources.

Memusi was authorized by the father to leave home for school by end of Monday, May 2, instructions he failed to adhere to.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga and KANU party leader Gideon Moi led Kenyans in mourning the death of MP David Sankok’s son Memusi Sankok.

In his message, Odinga condoled with Sankok's family stating that losing a child is very a painful experience.

“Hon. David Sankok, it is painful to experience losing a child, and even more so, difficult having to bury one; we stand with you during this difficult time.

“Please accept condolences from Mama Ida and I. May God grant your entire family fortitude. We are praying for you,” reads Odinga’s message to Sankok's family.

KANU party leader Gideon Moi also conveyed his heartfelt condolence to Sankok and his family during this difficult time.

Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)
Nominated Jubilee MP David Ole Sankok (Twitter)

“I convey my heartfelt condolence to Hon. Sankok and his family following the tragic loss of his son. You are in our thoughts and prayers Mheshimiwa during this difficult time. Take heart and find comfort in God the Almighty,” Moi wrote.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

  1. Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
  2. Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
  3. Emergency Medicine Kenya Foundation's suicide prevention and crisis helpline 0800 723 253 (Free, nationwide service)

Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

