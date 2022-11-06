RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Passenger plane with 43 on board plunges into Lake Victoria

Charles Ouma

Local fishermen were among the first to arrive at the scene with rescue efforts underway

Precision Air Passenger plane with 49 on board plunges into Lake Victoria in Bukoba, Tanzania
Precision Air Passenger plane with 49 on board plunges into Lake Victoria in Bukoba, Tanzania

A passenger plane ferrying 49 passengers has crash-landed into lake Victoria.

Recommended articles

The plane belonging to Tanzania’s precision Air plunged into the lake on Sunday at Kagera region.

Regional police commander William Mwampaghale confirmed to the press at Bukoba airport that "There was an accident involving a Precision Air plane which... crashed into water about 100 metres from the airport".

Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported that the plane left Dar es Salaam heading to Bukoba through Mwanza with 43 people on board.

Precision Air Passenger plane with 49 on board plunges into Lake Victoria in Bukoba, Tanzania
Precision Air Passenger plane with 49 on board plunges into Lake Victoria in Bukoba, Tanzania Pulse Live Kenya

According to Regional Commissioner, Mr. Albert Chalamila, 43 people, including 39 passengers, two pilots and two cabin crew were aboard the aircraft with registration details ATR-42, manufactured by Toulouse-based Franco-Italian firm ATR.

"As we speak, we have managed to rescue 26 people who were taken to our referral hospital.

"The rescue operation is still ongoing and we are communicating with the pilots," Chalamila added.

According to TBC, preliminary reports indicate that the crash was caused by heavy rainfall and strong wind.

"Ndege ya Precision Air iliyokuwa inatoka Dar es Salaam kwenda Bukoba kupitia Mwanza imedondoka katika Ziwa Victoria kutokana na kukumbwa na mvua kubwa na upepo mkali,(A plane belonging to Precision Air that was heading to Bukoba from Dar es Salaam via Mwanza has crash landed into Lake Victoria due to heavy rainfall and strong winds)" reported TBC.

Precision air confirmed in a statement that no deaths had been reported by the time of going to press, adding that investigations have been launched into the incident.

"An investigation team consisting of Precision Air technical staff and TAA (Tanzania Airports Authority) has also departed to join the rescue team on the ground.

"No death has been confirmed at the moment," said the airline in its statement released on Sunday.

Reports indicate that the plane was about to land at Bukoba airport in Tanzania when the accident happened.

Local fishermen were among the first to rush to the scene where the plane was partially submerged to rescue the passengers trapped in the plane.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Stop blame game - Mudavadi warns amid Gachagua’s onslaught on Raila, Uhuru

Stop blame game - Mudavadi warns amid Gachagua’s onslaught on Raila, Uhuru

Inside Ruto’s plan to ground Raila and secure another term in 2027

Inside Ruto’s plan to ground Raila and secure another term in 2027

Passenger plane with 43 on board plunges into Lake Victoria

Passenger plane with 43 on board plunges into Lake Victoria

Charlene Ruto’s powerful speech selling bottom-up to African leaders in Morocco

Charlene Ruto’s powerful speech selling bottom-up to African leaders in Morocco

Sonko puts Kalonzo on the spot after publicly challenging him

Sonko puts Kalonzo on the spot after publicly challenging him

CS Murkomen gives way forward after pilots' strike leaves 10K passengers stranded

CS Murkomen gives way forward after pilots' strike leaves 10K passengers stranded

Ruto, UK tycoon strike deal to create jobs in Kenya

Ruto, UK tycoon strike deal to create jobs in Kenya

Stay tuned, Kenyan presidential election is not over- Makau Mutua

Stay tuned, Kenyan presidential election is not over- Makau Mutua

Trending

President William Ruto speaking during a press briefing on September 28, 2022

Ruto nominates big names for PS jobs [Full list]

Uhuru Kenyatta lands in Burundi aboard Kenya Airforce jet

Why Uhuru is still using Kenya Air Force jet after retirement [Photos]

An accident scene along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway in Vihiga County.

Trailer crashes into 10 cars, several feared dead

Police constable Ann Wanjiku Waigwa

Security officer returns Sh2.3 million lost cash