Passenger plane with 49 on board plunges into Lake Victoria

The plane belonging to Tanzania’s precision Air plunged into the lake on Sunday at Kagera region.

Reports indicate that the plane was about to land at Bukoba airport in Tanzania when the accident happened.

Local fishermen were among the first to rush to the scene where the plane was partially submerged to rescue the passengers trapped in the plane.

Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) reported that the plane left Dar es Salaam heading to Bukoba through Mwanza with 49 passengers on board.

According to TBC, preliminary reports indicate that the crash was caused by heavy rainfall and strong wind.

"Ndege ya Precision Air iliyokuwa inatoka Dar es Salaam kwenda Bukoba kupitia Mwanza imedondoka katika Ziwa Victoria kutokana na kukumbwa na mvua kubwa na upepo mkali,(A plane belonging to Precision Air that was heading to Bukoba from Dar es Salaam via Mwanza has crash landed into Lake Victoris due to heavy rainfall and strong winds)" reported TBC.

Rescue efforts are underway.