Ruto's tactic to control Parliament pays off

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Ruto on Wednesday held an inaugural meeting with Kenya Kwanza elected leaders

Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto speaks during a media briefing after chairing the inaugural meeting of elected Governors, Members of National Assembly and Senators under Kenya Kwanza Alliance at his residence in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 17, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenyan President-Elect William Ruto speaks during a media briefing after chairing the inaugural meeting of elected Governors, Members of National Assembly and Senators under Kenya Kwanza Alliance at his residence in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 17, 2022. (Photo by PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Ten newly elected independent Members of Parliament have officially joined Kenya Kwanza. William Ruto made the announcement on Wednesday, August 17 in what is his first official public address as President elect.

MPs are yet to be sworn in but when they do, Kenya Kwanza made up of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Amani National Congress (ANC) and Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (FORD–Kenya) and other smaller parties will have 169 members.

They will be followed closely by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance who have 162 members. Two additional MPs not affiliated to either coalition make up the final line-up of legislatures.

A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly. President Kenyatta's speech comes against the backdrop of rising corruption and insecurity in the country. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly. President Kenyatta's speech comes against the backdrop of rising corruption and insecurity in the country. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Ruto made the revelation same day he announced a raft of changes and a new way of running the government in his inaugural meeting with Kenya Kwanza elected leaders.

Ruto said that he had agreed with the newly elected Members of Parliament to change the Standing Orders to require Cabinet Secretaries to answer questions on the floor of the house.

He said this is a departure from the current situation where CSs have to appear before House committees.

President-elect William Ruto convened the inaugural meeting of Kenya Kwanza elected leaders.
President-elect William Ruto convened the inaugural meeting of Kenya Kwanza elected leaders.

We are going to amend standing orders to make it possible for cabinet secretaries to answer questions on the floor of Parliament. It is not enough for them to go to parliamentary committees,” he said.

The president-elect also said that state officials would not be used to perform any political tasks, drawing a clear line between the government officers and politicians.

Political work will be carried out by politicians and not members of the provincial administration. This is the only way to govern. We want them to remain independent and work for all Kenyans despite their affiliations. They should serve Kenyans equally,” Ruto said.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

