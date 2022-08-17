Ruto's tactic to control Parliament pays off

MPs are yet to be sworn in but when they do, Kenya Kwanza made up of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Amani National Congress (ANC) and Forum for the Restoration of Democracy (FORD–Kenya) and other smaller parties will have 169 members.

They will be followed closely by Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance who have 162 members. Two additional MPs not affiliated to either coalition make up the final line-up of legislatures.

Ruto unveils raft of changes he will introduce in government

Ruto made the revelation same day he announced a raft of changes and a new way of running the government in his inaugural meeting with Kenya Kwanza elected leaders.

Ruto said that he had agreed with the newly elected Members of Parliament to change the Standing Orders to require Cabinet Secretaries to answer questions on the floor of the house.

He said this is a departure from the current situation where CSs have to appear before House committees.

“We are going to amend standing orders to make it possible for cabinet secretaries to answer questions on the floor of Parliament. It is not enough for them to go to parliamentary committees,” he said.

The president-elect also said that state officials would not be used to perform any political tasks, drawing a clear line between the government officers and politicians.