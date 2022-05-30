Sierra Leone President to be Chief Guest during Madaraka Day festivities

In a statement, State House confirmed the news on the same day President Bio paid a courtesy call to President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Bio who jetted into the country on Saturday, May 28, was accorded a State Reception ceremony that included a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Air Force and a 21-Gun Salute.

The two Heads of State are expected to sign seven Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) aimed at further enhancing relations between the two countries.

Pulse Live Kenya

Last hoorah for President Kenyatta

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations will be President Kenyatta's last national celebrations as it is scheduled to take place only 69 days to the August 9, General Elections.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho recently led the national celebrations committee in the inspection of the ongoing preparations for the event where 30,000 Kenyans are expected to attend.

“Last year we celebrated the event in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and although we are not yet out of the woods, we have increased it from 10,000 to 30,000 people. Also, the participation of children has been included in the programme who will attend celebrations across the country,’’ said Kibicho.