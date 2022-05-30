RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Sierra Leone President to be Chief Guest during Madaraka Day festivities

Cyprian Kimutai

President Bio is in the country for five days

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) receives Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) receives Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio will be the chief guest during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations set for Wednesday, June 1 at Uhuru Gardens.

In a statement, State House confirmed the news on the same day President Bio paid a courtesy call to President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

Bio who jetted into the country on Saturday, May 28, was accorded a State Reception ceremony that included a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Air Force and a 21-Gun Salute.

The two Heads of State are expected to sign seven Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) aimed at further enhancing relations between the two countries.

Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio (R) inspects a guard of honour before meeting Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
Sierra Leone's President Julius Maada Bio (R) inspects a guard of honour before meeting Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 30, 2022. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations will be President Kenyatta's last national celebrations as it is scheduled to take place only 69 days to the August 9, General Elections.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho recently led the national celebrations committee in the inspection of the ongoing preparations for the event where 30,000 Kenyans are expected to attend.

“Last year we celebrated the event in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and although we are not yet out of the woods, we have increased it from 10,000 to 30,000 people. Also, the participation of children has been included in the programme who will attend celebrations across the country,’’ said Kibicho.

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna invited Kenyans to the festivities describing this year's celebration as "special." “It will be a special one as it’s the last Madaraka Day that His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta will officiate in his term as president,” said Oguna.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

