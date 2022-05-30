Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Wonie Bio will be the chief guest during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations set for Wednesday, June 1 at Uhuru Gardens.
Sierra Leone President to be Chief Guest during Madaraka Day festivities
President Bio is in the country for five days
In a statement, State House confirmed the news on the same day President Bio paid a courtesy call to President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.
Bio who jetted into the country on Saturday, May 28, was accorded a State Reception ceremony that included a Guard of Honour mounted by a detachment of the Kenya Air Force and a 21-Gun Salute.
The two Heads of State are expected to sign seven Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) aimed at further enhancing relations between the two countries.
Last hoorah for President Kenyatta
This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations will be President Kenyatta's last national celebrations as it is scheduled to take place only 69 days to the August 9, General Elections.
Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho recently led the national celebrations committee in the inspection of the ongoing preparations for the event where 30,000 Kenyans are expected to attend.
“Last year we celebrated the event in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and although we are not yet out of the woods, we have increased it from 10,000 to 30,000 people. Also, the participation of children has been included in the programme who will attend celebrations across the country,’’ said Kibicho.
Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna invited Kenyans to the festivities describing this year's celebration as "special." “It will be a special one as it’s the last Madaraka Day that His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta will officiate in his term as president,” said Oguna.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke