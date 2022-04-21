Azimio announces how Raila's running mate will be picked

"The council mandated the executive committee to recommend suitable candidates to be appointed to the coalition's Elections Board, Elections Appeal board, National Disciplinary committee, and Disputes resolution panel," he stated.

Junet added that the council resolved to form an advisory panel to recommend to the coalition a suitable running mate for the coalition’s presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

“The council also resolved top appoint an advisory panel to recommend to the presidential candidate suitable candidates for nominations as the deputy presidential candidate,” Junet stated.

Present in the meeting were members of the council among them Senior Council Martha Karua, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and KANU party leader Gideon Moi.

Alfred Mutua discontent with Azimio leadership

On other hand, Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Alfred Mutua has raised queries with the Azimio One Kenya coalition party composition.

Mutua said none of his party members are in the gazetted structures of the coalition yet other parties have multiple members in structures.

Mutua queried whether that was how the Azimio-One Kenya government will be formed should they ascend to power.

“To Kenyans who have been asking me why some of the parties in Azimio la Umoja have multiple positions in the 2 gazetted structures while others such as Maendeleo Chap Chap party don’t have a SINGLE rep, and WHETHER this is a SIGN of things to come when we win elections? I am also quite concerned,” Dr Mutua posted online.