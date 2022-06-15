RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru commissions construction of Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The hospital will employ 1,100 doctors to serve an inpatient capacity of 600 patients, a walk-in capacity of 1000 patients daily

President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital in Ngong, Kajiado.
President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital in Ngong, Kajiado.

President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital in Ngong, Kajiado.

The facility, designed by international firm GKSD Engineering, will have an inpatient capacity of 600 patients.

It will incorporate a wellness and sports centre, as well as a university area and will employ 1100 doctors and other medical staff.

President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital in Ngong, Kajiado.
President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital in Ngong, Kajiado. Pulse Live Kenya

Besides offering treatment to mental health patients, the hospital, with a walk-in capacity of 1000 patients daily, will also host a specialist university to train mental health workers.

President Kenyatta met with executives from San Raffaele Research Hospital, a leading private hospital in Italy, led by company chairman Kamel Ghribi, in May to finalize a deal for the facility's construction.

This is something which has been long overdue. This facility will help in tackling the growing cases of mental health patients. Mental health is becoming one of the biggest health challenges in the country and having a centre helping in tackling the problem will be great,” President Kenyatta at the time.

President Kenyatta thanked GKSD for agreeing to partner with Kenya in the setting up of the Hospital, saying their support will expand the country’s capacity to address the rising cases of mental illnesses.

It is quiet in order to have a facility that will attract the right skills and I highly appreciate it,” the President said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital in Ngong, Kajiado.
President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kenya International Mental Wellness Hospital in Ngong, Kajiado. Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, Mr Ghribi assured the President of his organization’s full commitment to supporting Kenya achieve her objective of offering quality and affordable mental health services not only to its citizens but also to patients from the region.

We are committed to quality health services. As an organization, we will ensure this facility becomes a premier international neuropsychiatric and wellness centre in Africa and beyond,” Mr Ghribi assured.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

