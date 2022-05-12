RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru, Ruto meet eye to eye in 1st Cabinet meeting in 1 year [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

This is the first time Uhuru and Ruto are meeting since the president's fiery Labour Day speech, where he indirectly asked his deputy to resign.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, May 12, chaired a meeting of Cabinet at State House.

This is said to be the first Cabinet meeting in a year and was attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta is today, at State House, Nairobi, chairing a full Cabinet Meeting during which several matters of national and international importance will be discussed,” read a statement from State House.

This is the first time Uhuru - Ruto are seeing eye to eye since their fallout recently played out in public, adding fuel to an already strained relationship.

"He (DP Ruto) was invited and he is attending," The DP’s Director of Communications Emmanuel Talam confirmed.

In their recent public spat, President Kenyatta accused Ruto of absonding duty during his Labour Day speech.

Uhuru went on to state that he had found solace in working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, despite their political differences.

"Wakati umefika lazima watu waambiane ukweli. Wewe unajua hii shida si ya mtu, ulikuwa wapi wakati nakuhitaji? Na ndio nashukuru huyu Mzee at least hata kama alikuwa na mambo yake lakini alikuja kunisaidia. Na hiyo ndio ukweli," Uhuru stated.

He added that Tanga Tanga politicians who were maligning the government at public rallies amounted to inciting Kenyans terming his deputy as a bad leader, with no real solutions to offer.

"Wengine wanaenda huko ku-incite wananchi... badala ya kuja kuniambia nikona njia hii, na hii, badala ya kunipa mawaidha, vile tunavyoweza kujiokoa, wewe uko katika soko, ni matusi na wewe unajiita kiongozi...ati umejiweka kiongozi namba ngapi katika serikali. Uko wapi? Badala ya kunisaidia kuondoa hiyo shida, wewe uko katika soko unasema ulizeni yule. Basi si ungewacha, nijitafutie mtu wa kunisaidia?" he stated.

DP Ruto did not waste time in responding to his boss. In a terse statement laced with sarcasm and posted online, he alleged that the president is in pain after being let down by the people he trusted and those who edged him (Ruto) out of government following the March 2018 handshake.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate castigated the government for allegedly failing on the Big 4 Agenda and asserted that he was willing to assist when called upon and had not abandoned his duties as alleged.

