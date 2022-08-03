Uhuru grants woman Sh50 million to expand her business

President Kenyatta, during his working tour of Kisumu county, said that the company would be funded though the small and medium-sized enterprise programme.

Dada Processing Zone was founded by mitumba trader turned entrepreneur Benter Mwalo whose rise in the industry impressed President Kenyatta.

Pulse Live Kenya

"I am impressed by this project that will change the lives of residents and the government we will support it by the huge contribution of Sh50 million," he said.

President Kenyatta also revealed that the two had met a few years ago when he convinced her to upgrade from trading in mitumba to manufacturing garments.

“She was among a group of people I was trying to persuade them that, as a country, we should move from this business of mitumba to manufacturing, and we did not castigate the business.

“Many did not understand the point I was trying to drive, but this young lady did. Last night I had the opportunity to open a facility she has developed here in Kisumu," Uhuru lauded her firm.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

The business plans to increase its employees from 150 to about 3,000 after expanding operations.

On Tuesday President Kenyatta also announced that the government would bail out Nzoia Sugar Company by allocating Sh500 million to resume operations.

He directed Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya to ensure Sh450 million owed to farmers is accredited to their bank accounts while Sh50 million is paid to the factory workers by Friday this week.

He pointed out that despite allocating close to Sh1.2 billion to the Nzoia Sugar Factory in the past, the investment amounted to nothing because the funds were not used for the intended purposes.

“Managing Director Crispin Omondi has promised that by Sunday the factory will again start its operations,” President Kenyatta said.