RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Uhuru witnesses restoration of Mombasa City's status as a true island [Photos]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

President Kenyatta launched the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge in Mombasa

President Uhuru Kenyatta witnesses restoration of Mombasa City's status as a true island
President Uhuru Kenyatta witnesses restoration of Mombasa City's status as a true island

President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to Makupa in Mombasa County for the launch of the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge.

Recommended articles

President Kenyatta also commissioned of the construction of Makupa Railway Bridge and Metre Gauge Railway line from Mombasa Central Station to the Standard Gauge Railway Terminus in Miritini.

The 450-metre long, 8-lane dual carriageway Makupa Bridge has replaced the 1929 Makupa Causeway that was prone to heavy traffic congestion and had become a threat to the marine ecosystem.

President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to Makupa in Mombasa County for the launch of the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge.
President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to Makupa in Mombasa County for the launch of the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge. Pulse Live Kenya

As part of today's launch, President Kenyatta witnessed the removal of Makupa Causeway, allowing the free flow of Indian Ocean waters across the new bridge and restoring Mombasa City's status as a true island.

President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to Makupa in Mombasa County for the launch of the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge.
President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to Makupa in Mombasa County for the launch of the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge. Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to Makupa in Mombasa County for the launch of the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge.
President Uhuru Kenyatta travelled to Makupa in Mombasa County for the launch of the new Sh4.5 billion Makupa Bridge. Pulse Live Kenya

Earlier in the day, President Kenyatta also made an inspection visit to Eni Kenya, the country’s first agri-hub that produces vegetable oil and related bio-products.

The agri-hub located at Kwa Kathoka in Makueni County started production last month and has already employed close to 200 workers, mostly young people from the county.

READ: Judge moves court to contribute funds for guilty couple who stole food

The establishment of the agri-hub was as a result of a meeting held in Nairobi between President Kenyatta and Mr. Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Eni SPA, an Italian multinational energy company headquartered in Rome.

Eni Kenya, which is a subsidiary of the Italian multinational company, in July 2021, signed an agreement with the Government of Kenya to promote the circular economy by setting up 20 agri-hubs for production of bio-fuels and related bio-products, with the Makueni agri-hub as the first.

Addressing workers during the inspection visit, President Kenyatta encouraged them to work hard so that the factory can expand rapidly and create more jobs, earn farmers income and help to reduce the cost of fuel.

President Uhuru Kenyatta also made an inspection visit to Eni Kenya, the country’s first agri-hub that produces vegetable oil and related bio-products
President Uhuru Kenyatta also made an inspection visit to Eni Kenya, the country’s first agri-hub that produces vegetable oil and related bio-products Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking during the occasion, Eni Kenya’s Managing Director Mr. Enrico Tavolini said the Makueni agri-hub has an installed capacity of 15,000 tons of oil production annually.

Mr. Tavolini added that the factory has already provided market access to over 25,000 farmers and will also operate as a training and technical support hub for the farmers.

Present during the inspection tour were Energy Cabinet Secretary Dr. Monica Juma and Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana and senior officials of the National and county governments.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru witnesses restoration of Mombasa City's status as a true island [Photos]

Uhuru witnesses restoration of Mombasa City's status as a true island [Photos]

Uhuru abolishes National Blood Transfusion Service

Uhuru abolishes National Blood Transfusion Service

Former children's home director slapped with 100 years in prison

Former children's home director slapped with 100 years in prison

Why bars in Kisumu will be closed during elections

Why bars in Kisumu will be closed during elections

Rachel Ruto, Ida Odinga in proposed list of David Mwaure's future Cabinet

Rachel Ruto, Ida Odinga in proposed list of David Mwaure's future Cabinet

DPP swings into action over viral Ruto video

DPP swings into action over viral Ruto video

New security command base launched in Rift Valley

New security command base launched in Rift Valley

Sonko's huge promise to Omanyala after winning gold

Sonko's huge promise to Omanyala after winning gold

DP Ruto goes after security leaders and journalists, accuses them of incitement

DP Ruto goes after security leaders and journalists, accuses them of incitement

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Serve Progressive Academy

Pupil who was caned for not scoring 400/500 marks gets admission to new school

Security officers at the scene of the explosion

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha

CS Magoha orders schools to close

Police officers in Nakuru have arrested Dickson Macharia Waithera, leader of the dreaded Confirm criminal gang.

Newly promoted Police Commander flushes out 'Confirm' gang leader