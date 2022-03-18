Uhuru opens new Mama Margaret Kenyatta Hospital [Photos]

According to a statement by State House, the hospital will be managed by Kenyatta National Hospital.

The construction of the 350-bed capacity hospital was revived by the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) in July 2021 after stalling for over 30 years due to administrative and financial constraints.

The hospital was renamed from Mathare Hospital to Mama Magaret Kenyatta Children’s Hospital and is expected to help decongest KNH and Mama Lucy Hospital.

The facility was already providing health services to residents of Korogocho and Mathare before it was officially commissioned by the head of state.

Constructed at a cost of Sh400 million, Mama Margaret Kenyatta Children's Hospital is the largest county referral hospital under Nairobi County Government's management in terms of bed capacity.

An entire level of the five-story facility will be dedicated to boda boda riders who get injured on the job.

Other features include a 24-hour pharmacy, a renal dialysis centre, an intensive care unit, a burns unit, and theatres.

In August 2020, President Kenyatta directed NMS to construct 24 hospitals in informal settlements so as to avail health services closer to the people.

This is part of the government’s efforts to revolutionise healthcare through the rolling out of the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC).

NMS is also upgrading Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, which serves over 2.1 million people in Eastlands.

When completed, the facility will start offering air evacuation services, following inspections and approvals by the Kenya Airforce.

The facility will be complemented by the upcoming second wing with a 66-bed capacity to add to its current capacity of 188.

According to NMS Director of Health Services Dt Ouma Oluga, the two hospitals will alleviate the 47% walk-in population to KNH.

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital attends to 25,000 patients per month in the outpatient department and 2,000 patients every month in the in-patient department.