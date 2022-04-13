Uhuru receives special message from Saudi King

According to a statement by State House, the special message was delivered to President Kenyatta by Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.

The visiting Saudi Minister, who also conveyed greetings from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, briefed President Kenyatta on the Saudi-Africa and the Arab-African summits that will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.

Pulse Live Kenya

The two summits are geared towards cultivating interactions aimed at enhancing economic growth and people-to-people relations between the two regions.

Minister Kattan praised President Kenyatta on Kenya’s push for the adoption of green energy that has earned the country global recognition.

On his part, President Kenyatta expressed optimism that the summits will help grow investments in Kenya and Africa as a whole.

Pulse Live Kenya

The President said Kenya is also interested in being part of the greening initiative championed by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Under Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia is championing a new era of climate action through the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), a whole-of-government action plan to create lasting changes that will protect the environment and improve the lives of future generations.