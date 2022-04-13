President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday received a special message from King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.
Uhuru receives special message from Saudi King
The special message was delivered to President Kenyatta at State House
According to a statement by State House, the special message was delivered to President Kenyatta by Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs, Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan, who paid him a courtesy call at State House, Nairobi.
The visiting Saudi Minister, who also conveyed greetings from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, briefed President Kenyatta on the Saudi-Africa and the Arab-African summits that will be hosted by Saudi Arabia.
The two summits are geared towards cultivating interactions aimed at enhancing economic growth and people-to-people relations between the two regions.
Minister Kattan praised President Kenyatta on Kenya’s push for the adoption of green energy that has earned the country global recognition.
On his part, President Kenyatta expressed optimism that the summits will help grow investments in Kenya and Africa as a whole.
The President said Kenya is also interested in being part of the greening initiative championed by the Saudi Crown Prince.
Under Prince Mohammed, Saudi Arabia is championing a new era of climate action through the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), a whole-of-government action plan to create lasting changes that will protect the environment and improve the lives of future generations.
The King recently donated Quran books to Muslims in Kenya as they mark the holy month of Ramadhan.
