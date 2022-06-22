President Kenyatta was speaking at KICC where he launched the National Title Deed Issuance Program which will give 1 million title deeds to land owners.
Uhuru's advise to Kenyan men on sidechicks
President Uhuru Kenyatta has given his opinion on the sponsor culture among Kenyans, noting that many married men were losing their wealth in that habit.
He noted that extramarital affairs ruined many families and disenfranchised lots of children born into those unions.
"Pesa ikiingia, akipitia mtaani anakutwa na kengine hapo, anasahau yule aliwacha nyumbani, mali inaisha, unawacha familia na watoto wakifilisika. Jameni wazee tubadilike (When they receive money, they pass by the town where they will meet women and he forgets the wife he left at home. When he exhausts the money, he will leave his family broke. Men, let us change)," he said.
He asked Kenyans to utilise land in ways that benefit their families and the country and also cautioned them against land cartels.
Uhuru noted that the national title deeds issuance programme has made it possible for Kenyans living in the marginalized areas such as Samburu, Isiolo and Marsabit counties to legally own land thereby empowering them to develop economically.
“I am honoured to have been the President who handed over a title deed to the first woman land owner in Marsabit; a feat that was unthinkable a decade ago when it was culturally held that women could not hold a title in land,” the President said.
He also pointed out that under the National Titling Programme, all beneficiaries living in the former colonial villages such as those in Nyandarua were issued with title deeds while the problem of long and protracted land cases in group ranches across the country was addressed.
“This programme has brought hope to where there was fear and despair; we have healed wounds and resolved the phenomena of protracted and acrimonious land disputes across the country; in places such as Kihiu Mwiri in Murang’a, Nyakinyua in Trans Nzoia, Mikanjuni in Kilifi, group ranches in Kajiado, Narok and Samburu, among others,” said President Kenyatta.
