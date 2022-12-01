Ruto decides fate of 1.27 million Junior Secondary students

President Ruto made the announcement on December 1, 2022, after a meeting with the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform at State House, Nairobi.

This follows recommendations from the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform that collected views from education stakeholders.

In a statement, State House also indicates that Grade 6 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) will not be used for placement in Junior Secondary Schools.

Instead, KPSEA will be used to monitor learning progress and offer feedback to education sector players on areas that require intervention.

In January 2023, 1.27 million students are expected to join Junior Secondary, while some 1.24 million students in Class 8 under the 8:4:4 education system will join the traditional high schools.

The report noted that the Ministry of Education, Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and the Teachers Service Commission will work on modalities of fast-tracking the retooling of teachers to ensure the country has sufficient numbers who are CBC-compliant.

Priority, it went further, will be given to those teachers who will be handling Grade 7 learners.

To facilitate the transition and bridge the teacher shortage, the government will recruit an additional 30,000 teachers by January 2023.