Ruto appoints CEO behind world's largest floating office as UoN chancellor

Prof. Verkooijen is set to serve a five-year term, bringing his wealth of experience in environmental advocacy and sustainable development to the esteemed institution.

"I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Prof. Patrick V. Verkooijen to be the Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, for a period of five (5) years, with effect from the 12th January, 2024," Gazette Notice No. 106 of 2024 read.

Prof Patrick V. Verkooijen succeeds Dr. Vijoo Rattansi, who served the university with dedication for 10 years.

Prof. Patrick V. Verkooijen's Biography

Patrick V. Verkooijen was born on May 21, 1969, and is of Dutch nationality.

He holds a Master's degree in philosophy from the University of Amsterdam and an environmental engineering degree from the University of Utrecht Applied Sciences.

Prof. Patrick Verkooijen, left with UoN Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Stephen Kiama Pulse Live Kenya

He earned a PhD in Sustainable Development Diplomacy from Wageningen University, an MPA from Harvard University, and a Master's Degree in Social and Political Philosophy from the University of Amsterdam.

Career

Verkooijen is the CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA), an international organization focused on adapting our world to the impacts of climate change.

Prior to his appointment at the GCA, Verkooijen held various positions, including:

Professor of Practice of Sustainable Development Diplomacy at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.

Special Advisor to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sudan.

Research Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Senior Advisor at the economic affairs, nature, and agriculture ministry of the Netherlands.

World Bank Special Representative for Climate Change.

Patrick V. Verkooijen picks Nairobi for multi-billion project

The Global Center on Adaptation in 2023 announced plans to open its Africa office in Nairobi.

The organization intends to make its Nairobi office the largest adaptation building in the world.

In May 2023, President Ruto joined global leaders at GCA's floating headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to participate in a strategic dialogue on climate action.

The GCA's floating headquarters is an innovative and sustainable office that serves as an example of how architecture can adapt to climate change.

President William Ruto on a visit to GCA's floating headquarters in Netherlands Pulse Live Kenya

Built on top of Rotterdam’s Nieuwe Maas River, the building is considered the largest floating office in the world.