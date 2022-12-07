ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto breaks ground for construction of new Sh32B city next to CBD [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The new Sh32 billion city will be constructed right next to Nairobi CBD

Proposed Nairobi Railway City
Proposed Nairobi Railway City

President William Ruto witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of the Railway City Project in Nairobi.

The first phase involves the upgrade the Nairobi Central Railway Station to serve as a transport hub for the proposed Railway City.

Artist impression of the new Nairobi Central Railway Station
Artist impression of the new Nairobi Central Railway Station Pulse Live Kenya

UK-based firm Atkins Global is behind the new Nairobi Central Railway Station design as well as the larger Railway City project which is expected to cost Sh32 billion.

Earlier in November 2022, President Ruto and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed to fast-track six projects worth Sh500 billion among them the construction of the Railway City.

The Railway City will take up the land surrounded by Haile Selassie Avenue, Uhuru Highway and Bunyala Road.

The developments will include commercial buildings, residential houses as well as renovation of the Wakulima Market.

The new Railway City is expected to reduce congestion in the CBD and expand Kenya’s capital.

The project will be implemented in phases for 20 years, with the first phase expected to be complete by 2030.

The construction is expected to create over 5,000 jobs for Kenyans.

