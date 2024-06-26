The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto declines to sign Finance Bill 2024, here's what next

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto during a past even in Nairobi
  • President William Ruto declines to ratify Finance Bill 2024 amidst public pressure and protests
  • Protests against the bill escalated to violent clashes with casualties and extensive property damage
  • The President is expected to address the nation soon to outline the government's next steps

In a surprising turn of events, President William Ruto has declined to ratify the highly controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The law has been at the heart of the recent violent protests across Kenya.

President Ruto's decision comes amidst mounting pressure from the public and widespread opposition to the proposed tax hikes included in the bill.

The bill will now be transmitted back to the National Assembly with notes from the head state containing his advice.

The president's memorandum will be presented in the house by the speaker and MPs will consider acting on them before taking a vote and forwarding the final version to the president for assent.

The Finance Bill 2024 has faced significant backlash from Kenyans who argue that the new tax measures would exacerbate the already high cost of living.

President William Ruto at State House
The protests, which began as peaceful demonstrations, escalated into violent clashes with police forces, resulting in casualties and extensive property damage, including the storming of the Parliament building.

President Ruto’s decision to reject the bill marks a significant moment in the ongoing crisis.

The President is expected to address the nation shortly, where he will provide further details on his decision and outline the government's next steps.

The announcement of the President’s decision has been met with mixed reactions.

Many Kenyans have expressed relief and hope that this move will pave the way for more inclusive and responsive governance.

However, some remain skeptical about the government’s commitment to addressing the underlying issues that have fueled the unrest.

They also argue that it should not have taken the loss of lives and damage to property for the government to act on the wishes of many Kenyans.

In a statement released earlier today, the President’s office acknowledged the public's concerns and emphasized the administration's dedication to finding solutions that balance fiscal responsibility with the needs of the citizens.

President Ruto’s upcoming address is highly anticipated, with citizens and political analysts alike eager to hear how the administration plans to navigate this challenging period.

This address comes in the backdrop of his statement on Tuesday evening, condemning the invasion of Parliament during the protests, saying that the demos were hijacked by criminals.

He announced that he has directed all the organs of national Security to deploy measures to thwart any attempt by dangerous criminals to undermine the security and stability of the country.

“Accordingly I assure Kenyans that we shall provide a full effective and expeditious response to today's treasonous events,” President Ruto declared.

He said that It is not in order that criminals pretending to be peaceful protesters could reign terror against the people, their elected representatives and Parliament and expect to go Scott free.

Protestors opposing the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
“I hear by put on notice the planners financiers orchestrators and abettors of violence and Anarchy that the security infrastructure is established to protect our republic and its sovereignty will be deployed to secure the country and restore normalcy,” the head of state said.

He thanked young people for helping the country organise democratic discourse around issues but added that the idea was taken up by criminals.

I thank you and I assure you that the conversation you have begun around pertinent issues of our nation will continue to inform our policy and governance decision,” President Ruto spoke.

He committed to championing issue-based policy-oriented and tribeless engagement on critical national issues and providing a framework for this conversation to be processed and its outcomes implemented.

However our national conversation on any subject matter must be conducted in a manner that respects and honours the fun foundational values upon which our nation is published namely constitutionalism the rule of law and respect for institutions,” the head of state stated.

He claimed that criminal elements within the protest were to blame for the losses incurred during the protests.

Several people were killed and property damaged in Nairobi and other areas after young people took to the streets to oppose the Finance Bill 2024.

