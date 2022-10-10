Ruto flies to Tanzania for two-day state visit

According to a statement from State House, President Ruto is scheduled to hold talks with his Tanzanian counterpart President Suluhu Hassan on Monday, October 10, 2022.

State House said Kenya is keen on exploring ways of expanding business opportunities and increasing trade volumes with Tanzania.

"Tanzania is a strategic partner in the EAC region and has been Kenya’s second largest export destination after Uganda in East Africa.

"The two nations collaborate on many fronts including trade, security, transport and logistics," the statement read.

This comes soon after President Ruto's trip to Uganda where he attended the the celebration of the 60th Independence Day.

In his speech, the head of state said EAC will attain its potential if it eliminates barriers to free movement of people, goods and services.

The President noted that many years after independence, the bloc’s borders still inhibit rather than facilitate trade.

He said a borderless EAC will create opportunities and prosperity for all member states.

“It is our place as leaders and citizens of the EAC region to work together to further integration,” he noted.

