Ruto, UK tycoon strike deal to create jobs in Kenya

Denis Mwangi

Leveraging ICT to create jobs in the digital economy

President William Ruto hosts former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair at State House on November 4, 2022
President William Ruto hosts former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair at State House on November 4, 2022

President William Ruto reaffirmed his commitment to leveraging information communication technologies to create jobs.

Ruto said the government would work with the private sector to create digital businesses, promote innovation and grow entrepreneurship.

The Head of State made the remarks at State House on Friday, November 4, during a meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the executive chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

President William Ruto hosts former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair at State House on November 4, 2022
President William Ruto hosts former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair at State House on November 4, 2022

ICT is a big part of how we intend to deliver our development agenda. We are in talks with telecommunication companies to lay a 100,000-kilometre fibre optic that will reach every corner of Kenya,” he said.

Among those at Friday's meeting was Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo, as well as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

President Ruto also stated that the government would use modern technology to enhance service delivery.

Technology is an agent of transformation and empowerment. We will use it to deliver government services, promote innovation and create opportunities for all Kenyans, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid,” Ruto said.

We are looking at transacting between 80 and 90 per cent of government services online,” he added.

Using the example of his premier election pledge, the Hustler Fund, the President said Kenyans, especially those at the bottom of the economic pyramid, will have access to affordable credit online.

President William Ruto hosts former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair at State House on November 4, 2022
President William Ruto hosts former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair at State House on November 4, 2022

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change commended Kenya's bold plan for economic transformation in key areas such as health, agriculture, housing, climate change, as well as digitisation of government services.

Denis Mwangi

