Ruto mourns Catherine Kasavuli in poetic message to family

President Ruto said that Kasavuli was a cheerful, articulate and intelligent news anchor who took to television with unprecedented flair.

“Her pleasant smile, clear steady voice, and elegance made her a welcome presence and reassuring bearer of news to Kenyan living rooms for decades.

“Countless Kenyans watched her with great admiration and many children grew to emulate her. Today, Kasavuli's legacy endures, most notably in a distinctively crisp, fluent and articulate elocution we are all accustomed to in broadcast anchoring,” he said in his message.

The head of state urged Kenyans to celebrate the life of the talented pioneer who famously excelled in her profession, entrancing the nation with her talent and extraordinary poise.

“I pray that God comforts her family in this time of mourning and that her soul rests in eternal peace,” he concluded.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, on his part, said that Kasavuli’s work across major media houses made a remarkable contribution to the style and delivery of news and related content over years.

He added that her recent return to KBC television gave the space a nostalgic feel for different audience segments.

“I pass my greatest sympathies to her family, colleagues, and friends. May her Soul rest in Peace and perpetual light shine upon her forever,” Gachagua eulogised.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta also registered his condolences to the family of the departed broadcaster.

He described her as a committed journalist who played a key role in the growth of the country’s media industry.

In his message of comfort and encouragement to the family, friends and relatives of the media personality, the former President eulogized Kasavuli as a trailblazer in broadcast journalism and a person who positively impacted the Kenyan society.

“As an individual, I will forever cherish her noble contribution to making the media industry one of the most dynamic and transformative sectors of our economy,” he said.

In his condolence message, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga described Kasavuli as a trailblazer who motivated many women to join the media profession due to her captivating presence.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi noted that Catherine bonded with generations of Kenyans and inspired many budding news persons in her time as a news anchor for various stations.

“She will forever be revered as a pioneer female TV news anchor in Kenya credited with breaking the glass ceiling for other female TV journalists as well as setting high standards in news anchoring. She was a passionate & astute professional who graced our TV screens for decades,” added Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua.

“Catherine was a beautiful soul through her ups and downs. As her soul transitions to a new beginning, I pray she rests in peace. I pray for strength to the souls left behind who loved her dearly. Thank you Martha Karua for all the love and for ensuring she had the best in care,” posted Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris.

Health CS Susan Nakhumicha said that: “as we celebrate Kasavuli's life, we are reminded that Kenya’s cancer burden is increasing and we must familiarise ourselves with the leading causes of cancer.”