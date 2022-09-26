Ruto orders crackdown on Pokot bandits

President William Ruto has ordered a crackdown on bandits in Pokot and Turkana after the death of police officers, civilians and a local chief in an ambush.
President Ruto said in a statement that he had directed police officers to go after the cattle rustlers and expedite the matter.
On Sunday evening, he received a brief of the tragic incident in a meeting with security chiefs.
“After receiving a comprehensive report on the Turkana/Pokot incident that led to 10 security/administration officers losing their lives.
“I have instructed security agencies to deal firmly, decisively and conclusively with those involved. Cattle rustling will stop na sio tafadhali,” Ruto said.
According to Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, the police officers were chasing the rustlers when they were ambushed by the armed bandits.
The National Police Service regrets to inform on the criminal and cowardly ambush by cattle rustling bandits on innocent members of the public and police officers,” Bruno said in a statement.
He added that the officers were in hot pursuit of the bandits who had raided a village in Turkana East and made away with livestock.
